UrduPoint.com

Armed Clashes Cease Near International Airport In Libya's Tripoli - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Armed Clashes Cease Near International Airport in Libya's Tripoli - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) Clashes between armed groups that broke out on Thursday morning near the international airport of the Libyan capital, Tripoli, have subsided, the Al Hadath broadcaster, which covers events in Arab countries, reported, citing a defense source.

Earlier in the day, Libyan media reported on clashes that broke out in the town of Qaser bin Ghashir, located near the airport. Skirmishes with the use of small arms reportedly occurred between two different military units of the same government of politically-divided Libya, the Government of National Accord (GNA) based in Tripoli.

"The clashes stopped after we intervened to resolve the conflict between the two sides and blocked the road between them," a source in the GNA defense ministry's 444 Brigade was quoted as saying by the broadcaster.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties.

The area and the road adjacent to Tripoli International Airport often becomes a site of clashes for influence in the Libyan capital between armed groups whose inclusion in the UN-led political reconciliation process is widely considered only nominal.

Libya has been in turmoil since a NATO invasion helped topple Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. His death led to a decade-long rivalry between the UN-backed administration in Tripoli and the parliament in Tobruk. The UN-brokered reconciliation process put a caretaker unity government in charge in 2021, but the interim authorities failed to hold elections and the chaos continued.

Related Topics

NATO Parliament Road Tripoli Same Libya SITE Media Government Unity Foods Limited Arab Airport

Recent Stories

Sara Ali Khan wraps up her association with The Co ..

Sara Ali Khan wraps up her association with The Collective

24 minutes ago
 PSL eighth edition: PCB to hold deliberations toda ..

PSL eighth edition: PCB to hold deliberations today

36 minutes ago
 ECP notifies Imran Khan as winner on seven seats

ECP notifies Imran Khan as winner on seven seats

53 minutes ago
 Pakistan calls upon Iran to ensure investigation i ..

Pakistan calls upon Iran to ensure investigation into cross border terrorist att ..

2 hours ago
 NDMA Held an Interactive Session with Humanitarian ..

NDMA Held an Interactive Session with Humanitarian Partners

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Addresses the 3rd Edition of ..

OIC Secretary-General Addresses the 3rd Edition of the African Conference for th ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.