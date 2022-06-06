UrduPoint.com

Armed Conflict Between Foreigners In Turkey's Istanbul Injures 3 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2022 | 10:50 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2022) An armed conflict between two groups of foreign nationals in the Turkish city of Istanbul has left three people injured, media reported on Monday.

The clash took place in the Esenyurt district of Istanbul on Sunday night, Turkish broadcaster A Haber reported.

As a result, three individuals were wounded, including one severely, and hospitalized, the report said.

Multiple police and ambulance units were reportedly sent to the site after receiving the notice. A probe has been launched into the incident.

