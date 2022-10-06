UrduPoint.com

Armed Conflicts Flare Up In Syria's Northeast After US Troops' Landing - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2022 | 04:00 PM

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) Armed conflicts have flared up in Syria's northeastern border area near the city of Qamishli after the landing of US troops with the declared aim to eliminate a member of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), a military source in Syria told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Several members of the allied Syrian forces were injured as a result of clashes with the US military after they landed in the Syria-controlled village of Muluk Saray south of Qamishli," the source said.

The US forces claimed that the troops had landed to eliminate an IS member, but as a result they killed a cattleman, the source also said.

It added that the US military rounded up several members of the Syrian allied forces.

The US military is illegally stationed in the provinces of Raqqa, Deir ez-Zur and Al-Hasakah, where Syria's largest oil and gas fields are located. The Syrian authorities have repeatedly stated that the presence of the US contingent in the country violated the country's sovereignty and international law.

