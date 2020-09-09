UrduPoint.com
Armed Conflicts See No Significant Decrease Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - UN Under-Secretary

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 10:20 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) The United Nations has not seen the anticipated drop in armed confrontations worldwide amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, but it witnessed some situations deteriorating on the ground instead, Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo told the UN Security Council on Wednesday.

"More broadly, to date, and contrary to our expectations, we have not observed a significant change in the dynamics of a number of ongoing armed conflicts as a result of COVID-19," DiCarlo said. "Some situations have deteriorated since the onset of the pandemic, but this is largely due to other drivers."

DiCarlo said the risks posed by terrorist and violent extremist groups that could take advantage from the uncertainties created by the pandemic still exist.

In addition, the impacts of the global health emergency on the socio-economic, political, humanitarian and health fronts leave the United Nations concerned about the future, DiCarlo said.

Fragile peace processes and conflict prevention initiatives might be derailed due to restrictions on travel and in-person diplomacy, DiCarlo also said.

The global community must strengthen its response through advanced cooperation, unity and solidarity as it would improve the countries' prospects to prevent, manage and resolve armed confrontations, DiCarlo added.

More Stories From World

