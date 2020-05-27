UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armed Electrician Opens Fire In Thai Radio Station Killing Three Employees - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 06:39 PM

Armed Electrician Opens Fire in Thai Radio Station Killing Three Employees - Reports

An armed man has opened fire in a building belonging to the Thai state radio broadcaster in the city of Phitsanulok on Wednesday, killing three staff members, domestic media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) An armed man has opened fire in a building belonging to the Thai state radio broadcaster in the city of Phitsanulok on Wednesday, killing three staff members, domestic media reported.

According to the Bangkok Post newspaper, the assailant, Wim Sonsuk, was an electrician and began the attack at 11:00 local time [04:00 GMT]. Three employees, including Sanit Butmangkul, the Radio Thailand station director, were shot dead. One other staff member suffered injuries in the incident, the newspaper stated.

Sonsuk reportedly waited for the police to arrive and surrendered after committing the murders. The assailant has been placed under close supervision in custody as law enforcement officers believe that he poses a suicide risk.

According to the Thai Rath newspaper, the motive for the incident is believed to be a personal conflict.

Wednesday's incident is the latest in an uptick of violent assaults that have shaken Thailand. Over two days in February, a soldier killed 29 people during an armed rampage in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Fire Police Thailand Suicide Man Phitsanulok Nakhon Ratchasima Bangkok February Post Media

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Continues Relief Operations Amid Cov ..

7 minutes ago

Eminent Qawal Amjad Sabri’s mother passes away

9 minutes ago

Higher Education Commission funded online program ..

1 minute ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches exceptional 4th editi ..

11 minutes ago

Poland to Loosen Mask Requirements for People Goin ..

1 minute ago

Serbian President to Attend WWII Victory Parade in ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.