Armed Federal Agents Allowed at Polling Places in US, Justice Department Says - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) The US Justice Department has given the green light to Federal prosecutors to send armed federal law enforcement agents to polling stations, the Time magazine reports.

The Justice Department sent out its advisory after 1 a.m. on Wednesday, saying that the help of armed federal agents could be needed at polling sites where vote counting was still underway in order to "prevent potential federal crimes," the Time magazine said on Thursday citing a relevant department email.

According to the email, based on "further legal analysis," officials have concluded that the criminal statute, which makes it a felony for a federal official to send "armed men" to open polling places except under extreme circumstances, such as bomb threats, does not, nonetheless, prevent armed federal law enforcement "from responding to investigate or to prevent potential federal crimes at closed polling places or at other locations where votes are being counted or tabulated.

"

As of Wednesday afternoon, ballots from the US presidential election were still being counted. US media reported late on Wednesday that some observers of the election had been removed from a Detroit absentee ballot vote counting center.

In the late hours of Tuesday, US President Donald Trump declared that he had won re-election, adding that this year's vote was a fraud. The president said he would ask the Supreme Court to ensure the integrity of the election.

Former Virginia State Senator Richard Black told Sputnik that dozens of lawsuits would likely be filed over the 2020 US presidential election results. Black said that there was likely massive fraud at the election because of mail-in balloting.