Armed forces detain PM and other leaders in Sudan 'coup'

Armed forces detained Sudan's prime minister over his refusal to support their "coup" on Monday, the information ministry said, after weeks of tensions between military and civilian figures who shared power since the ouster of autocrat Omar al-Bashir

Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Armed forces detained Sudan's prime minister over his refusal to support their "coup" on Monday, the information ministry said, after weeks of tensions between military and civilian figures who shared power since the ouster of autocrat Omar al-Bashir.

Civilian members of Sudan's ruling council and ministers in Hamdok's transitional government were also detained by the joint military forces, the ministry said in a statement on Facebook.

Internet services were cut across the country and the main roads and bridges connecting with the capital Khartoum shuttered, it added.

Dozens of demonstrators set car tyres on fire as they gathered on the streets of the capital to protest against the detentions, an AFP correspondent said.

"Civilian members of the transitional sovereign council and a number of ministers from the transitional government have been detained by joint military forces," the information ministry said.