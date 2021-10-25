UrduPoint.com

Armed Forces Detain PM And Other Leaders In Sudan 'coup'

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 12:43 PM

Armed forces detain PM and other leaders in Sudan 'coup'

Armed forces detained Sudan's prime minister over his refusal to support their "coup" on Monday, the information ministry said, after weeks of tensions between military and civilian figures who shared power since the ouster of autocrat Omar al-Bashir

Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Armed forces detained Sudan's prime minister over his refusal to support their "coup" on Monday, the information ministry said, after weeks of tensions between military and civilian figures who shared power since the ouster of autocrat Omar al-Bashir.

Civilian members of Sudan's ruling council and ministers in Hamdok's transitional government were also detained by the joint military forces, the ministry said in a statement on Facebook.

Internet services were cut across the country and the main roads and bridges connecting with the capital Khartoum shuttered, it added.

Dozens of demonstrators set car tyres on fire as they gathered on the streets of the capital to protest against the detentions, an AFP correspondent said.

"Civilian members of the transitional sovereign council and a number of ministers from the transitional government have been detained by joint military forces," the information ministry said.

Related Topics

Fire Prime Minister Protest Facebook Car Khartoum Sudan From Government

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Singaporean Second Minist ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Singaporean Second Minister for Education &amp; Foreign ..

40 seconds ago
 PM to attend Middle East Green Initiative Summit i ..

PM to attend Middle East Green Initiative Summit in Riyadh today

4 minutes ago
 Japan, US Discuss Recent Passage of Russian, Chine ..

Japan, US Discuss Recent Passage of Russian, Chinese Ships Off Japanese Islands ..

1 minute ago
 Covid-19: Pakistan records lowest deaths since dis ..

Covid-19: Pakistan records lowest deaths since disease spike

2 minutes ago
 Source in Sudanese Prime Minister's Office Confirm ..

Source in Sudanese Prime Minister's Office Confirms Some Ministers Were Detained

2 minutes ago
 Xi Jinping Says Countries Must Step Up Cooperation ..

Xi Jinping Says Countries Must Step Up Cooperation to Resolve Global Problems

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.