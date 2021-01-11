UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armed Forces Kill 29 Taliban Militants In Southwestern Afghanistan - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 09:43 PM

Armed Forces Kill 29 Taliban Militants in Southwestern Afghanistan - Defense Ministry

The Afghan armed forces have killed 29 members of the Taliban movement and injured seven more in the southwestern Farah province to thwart the militants' attempt to attack positions of the Afghan army, the Defense Ministry said on Monday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) The Afghan armed forces have killed 29 members of the Taliban movement and injured seven more in the southwestern Farah province to thwart the militants' attempt to attack positions of the Afghan army, the Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"29 #Taliban including their commander, were killed and 7 others were wounded in Pushtrood district of #Farah province during reciprocal attacks and airforces strikes last night," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

The ministry added that the Taliban attacked defense and security checkpoints in the district's villages of Bulandi and Madagan.

The military also destroyed one vehicle and two motorcycles.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Attack Afghanistan Militants Army Twitter Vehicle Farah

Recent Stories

‘May God bless you,’ Rabbi Elie Abadie thanks ..

1 minute ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Iraq review promot ..

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Liberian President discuss stre ..

16 minutes ago

Saqr Ghobash highlights IPU’s role in ensuring s ..

31 minutes ago

The Guardian Raises $1.8Mln in Charity Drive for U ..

3 minutes ago

Emirates expands its operations in the Americas

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.