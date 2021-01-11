Armed Forces Kill 29 Taliban Militants in Southwestern Afghanistan - Defense Ministry

The Afghan armed forces have killed 29 members of the Taliban movement and injured seven more in the southwestern Farah province to thwart the militants' attempt to attack positions of the Afghan army, the Defense Ministry said on Monday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) The Afghan armed forces have killed 29 members of the Taliban movement and injured seven more in the southwestern Farah province to thwart the militants' attempt to attack positions of the Afghan army, the Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"29 #Taliban including their commander, were killed and 7 others were wounded in Pushtrood district of #Farah province during reciprocal attacks and airforces strikes last night," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

The ministry added that the Taliban attacked defense and security checkpoints in the district's villages of Bulandi and Madagan.

The military also destroyed one vehicle and two motorcycles.