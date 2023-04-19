UrduPoint.com

Armed Forces Of Sudan Join 24-Hour Truce Announced By Rapid Support Forces - Statement

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2023 | 10:08 PM

Sudanese armed forces join the truce for 24 hours starting 16:00 GMT announced by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of Sudan on Wednesday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) Sudanese armed forces join the truce for 24 hours starting 16:00 GMT announced by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of Sudan on Wednesday.

On Saturday, violent clashes between the Sudanese regular army and the RSF broke out, with the epicenter located in Khartoum.

Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases.

"The Armed Forces announce their consent to a truce for a period of 24 hours starting 18:00 this evening," the statement said.

The truce was adopted for humanitarian purposes, provided that the RSF will also adhere to it, the military added.

