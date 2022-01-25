UrduPoint.com

Armed Forces Of Ukraine Deploys To Donbas MLRS, Tank Units - DPR

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2022 | 05:40 AM

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) The Armed Forces of Ukraine have deployed multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) and tank units to Donbas to form attack groups, the People's Militia of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) told Sputnik.

"As we have repeatedly stated, now weapons are being actively drawn to the areas of the contact line to form attack groups. At this stage, the arrival of MLRS, armored formations and equipment for destroying minefields has been recorded," a spokesman said.

