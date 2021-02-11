UrduPoint.com
Armed Forces Prevent Car Bomb Attack By Taliban In Western Afghanistan - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 05:20 PM

Armed Forces Prevent Car Bomb Attack by Taliban in Western Afghanistan - Defense Ministry

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) The Afghan armed forces have thwarted a car bomb attack by the Taliban against one of its bases in the western province of Herat, the country's defense ministry said Thursday.

"Afghan National Army destroyed a car bomb with a Taliban suicide attacker inside, in Shindand district of #Herat province last night.

The #car #bomb which was prepared for attacking #ANA base was targeted before reaching its target," the ministry tweeted.

The Afghan government and Taliban militants continue fighting each other despite the intra-Afghan talks currently ongoing in Qatar's capital of Doha.

More Stories From World

