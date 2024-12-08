Open Menu

Armed Group In Syria Steals Cars From Italy Ambassador's Residence: Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 08, 2024 | 11:10 PM

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Italy's foreign minister said Sunday an "armed group" had entered the garden of the Italian ambassador in Damascus and stolen three cars, after Islamist rebels said they had seized the city.

"This morning an armed group entered the garden of the residence of Italy's ambassador... they took away three automobiles," Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told journalists following a foreign ministry crisis meeting on the Syria situation.

"They were in the garden for a little while, obviously they wanted to check if there were soldiers of Assad there.

.. but neither the ambassador or the (Italian) police who were at the residence were touched," said Tajani.

He said the ambassador was "safe" and working remotely in a different location.

"The situation is completely under control in a complicated situation of great jubilation, but jubilation in Syria is manifested by shooting in the air, so still complicated," said Tajani.

Early Sunday, Islamist-led rebels announced they had entered Damascus after a lightning offensive against the forces of President Bashar al-Assad.

