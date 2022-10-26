Armed Group Opens Fire Near Mausoleum in Iran, Over Dozen People Killed - Reports

An armed group of people opened fire near the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in the Iranian city of Shiraz on Wednesday, the Fars news agency reported, adding that 13 people were killed in the shooting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) An armed group of people opened fire near the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in the Iranian city of Shiraz on Wednesday, the Fars news agency reported, adding that 13 people were killed in the shooting.

According to the news agency, three people opened fire, and security forces detained two of them.

IRIB that the incident killed 15 people.