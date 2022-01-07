UrduPoint.com

Armed Groups Continue To Render Resistance In Almaty - Reports

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2022 | 01:40 PM

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) Armed groups are still rendering armed resistance in Kazakhstan's city of Almaty, with authorities urging residents to stay indoors and follow security requirements, Kazakhstan's Khabar 24 broadcaster reported on Friday.

meanwhile, the aggressors are retreating to the Almaty region from the city, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Hostilities are increasing in the Almaty Province. A local resident of Taldykorgan, a town in the province's center, told Sputnik that her car was targeted with gunfire forcing her to leave it behind and flee.

