Open Menu

Armed Groups Covet Cocoa In Eastern DR Congo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2025 | 12:00 PM

Armed groups covet cocoa in eastern DR Congo

Beni, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Despite the risks from deadly armed groups roaming the countryside, Judith Kahindo walks alone every day to her isolated cocoa plantation in the war-torn North Kivu region of the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

North Kivu is primarily rich in coltan and other minerals that have fuelled the fighting that has ravaged the region for the last three decades.

Vast areas have been seized by the M23 rebel group in a lightning offensive since January, including the capital Goma.

But further north in Beni, cocoa, whose prices have soared on the world market in the last two years, also stokes the violence.

Massacres committed by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels, who have pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group, have left thousands dead and prevented cocoa farmers from accessing their plantations for years.

"We tend our fields with the fear of being massacred because cocoa is so coveted, whether by the rebels or even our soldiers," said Kahindo, a widow with eight children, as she hacked her way through a tangled forest with a machete.

Cocoa production across the DRC remains relatively marginal, just over one percent of global production.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2025

3 hours ago
 UAE President congratulates Canada’s new Prime M ..

UAE President congratulates Canada’s new Prime Minister

9 hours ago
 ADNEC Group contributed record AED8.5bn to UAE eco ..

ADNEC Group contributed record AED8.5bn to UAE economy in 2024

11 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends MBRGI’s signing of a ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends MBRGI’s signing of agreements for three endowment ..

12 hours ago
 Abu Dhab to host 2025 CMAS World Cup Finswimming I ..

Abu Dhab to host 2025 CMAS World Cup Finswimming Indoor

12 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed, Finnish Foreign Minister explo ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Finnish Foreign Minister explore prospects for joint coopera ..

12 hours ago
 Russia 'welcomes' Armenia-Azerbaijan agreement on ..

Russia 'welcomes' Armenia-Azerbaijan agreement on peace deal

12 hours ago
 Bilawal Bhutto inaugurates Sindh Info Dept's job p ..

Bilawal Bhutto inaugurates Sindh Info Dept's job portal app

12 hours ago
 Dozens evacuated in Italy's flood-hit Tuscany

Dozens evacuated in Italy's flood-hit Tuscany

12 hours ago
 PM congratulates Mark Carney on becoming PM of Can ..

PM congratulates Mark Carney on becoming PM of Canada

12 hours ago
 President of Finland receives message from UAE Pre ..

President of Finland receives message from UAE President during meeting with Abd ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World