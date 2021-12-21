UrduPoint.com

Armed Groups Deploy In Libya Capital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 10:24 PM

Armed groups deploy in Libya capital

Armed groups deployed on Tuesday in suburbs of Libya's capital, witnesses and local media said, as the country awaited the postponement of a presidential election supposed to take place in three days

Tripoli, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Armed groups deployed on Tuesday in suburbs of Libya's capital, witnesses and local media said, as the country awaited the postponement of a presidential election supposed to take place in three days.

On Tuesday morning, images posted online showed a tank and pickup trucks mounted with machine guns in Fornaj district, close to the university campus, where some roads were blocked with piles of sandbags guarded by armed men.

Schools and the University of Tripoli closed as a precaution but there were no firefights, residents said.

The mobilisations came as Libyans await an official announcement that presidential elections, set for Friday, have been postponed.

The vote is meant to cap a United Nations-led peace process aiming to move the oil-rich North African country past a decade of conflict since the country's 2011 revolt.

But the electoral process has been undermined by divisions over its legal basis and the candidacies of divisive figures.

No party has officially announced that the polls will be delayed. But that is widely viewed as a foregone conclusion, partly due to the difficulty of holding a free and fair vote given the fragile security situation on the ground.

On Tuesday afternoon, roads in Tripoli that had been closed were reopened and fewer gunmen were on the streets, an AFP correspondent said.

- 'Risk of clashes' - Jamila Rizgalla, a professor at the university, told AFP that "teachers, staff and students were asked to evacuate the campus and leave immediately.

Lectures were interrupted and the university was closed due to security tensions" in the nearby Ain Zara and Fornaj districts.

Libya's Tripoli-based unity government -- which took power in March with a mandate to take the country to elections -- did not immediately comment on the developments.

Armed groups had also deployed in Tripoli's streets last week after the unity government dismissed Abdulbasit Marwan, a senior military official backed by several of Tripoli's powerful armed groups.

The United Nation's Libya mission UNSMIL voiced concern over the armed deployments, warning such mobilisation "creates tensions and increases the risk of clashes that could spiral into conflict." In a statement, it called for the resolution of any disagreements through dialogue, "particularly at this stage when the country is navigating through a difficult and complex electoral process that should usher in a peaceful transition." The Libyan capital is under the control of an array of armed groups affiliated with the defence and interior ministries.

The country has seen a decade of violence since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that overthrew and killed dictator Moamer Kahdafi. Myriad armed groups, foreign forces and mercenaries have filled the void.

Libya has been relatively calm since a landmark ceasefire between eastern and western camps in October 2020, but despite high hopes for peace the UN has struggled to overcome the country's deep, complex divisions.

Related Topics

Election Resolution United Nations Vote Tripoli Libya Tank March October 2020 Dictator Media Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar reviews prison ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar reviews prison reforms package

4 minutes ago
 39th National Assembly session on Wednesday

39th National Assembly session on Wednesday

4 minutes ago
 Depression, anxiety double in youth compared to pr ..

Depression, anxiety double in youth compared to pre-pandemic

4 minutes ago
 Balochistan reports 19 more positive corona cases

Balochistan reports 19 more positive corona cases

4 minutes ago
 Punjab announces winter vacations

Punjab announces winter vacations

6 minutes ago
 CM Balochistan condoles on demise of father of MNA ..

CM Balochistan condoles on demise of father of MNA Hashim Notaizai

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.