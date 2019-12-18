UrduPoint.com
Armed Groups Plan Attacks On Syrian Forces' Positions - Reconciliation Center

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 12:40 AM

Armed Groups Plan Attacks on Syrian Forces' Positions - Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) Armed groups are planning attacks on Syrian forces, Russia has revealed the transfer of militants and armored vehicles to the Idlib de-escalation zone, Maj. Gen. Yury Borenkov, head of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation, said at a briefing Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning, militants of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (banned in Russia) and the Syrian National Army groups launched several attacks on the positions of the Syrian Armed Forces in the Idlib province.

"According to available information, the leaders of the armed groups are planning new attacks on the positions of the Syrian government forces in the near future. Russian intelligence has identified the transfer of about 300 members of the Syrian National Army, 20 pickup trucks with large-caliber guns and seven armored vehicles from the Afrin region of the Aleppo province to the Idlib de-escalation zone," Borenkov said.

