Armed Guards Stop Intruder from Driving Into CIA Headquarters - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) CIA armed guards stopped an unauthorised vehicle that was trying to drive into the agency's headquarters outside of Washington, DC and are negotiating with the driver, NBC reported.

"In coordination with our local law enforcement partners, we are addressing a security situation just outside the secure perimeter of CIA Headquarters by our main gate," the reported cited a CIA statement on Monday.

CIA said the compound remains secured and added that no shots were fired in the incident, according to the report.