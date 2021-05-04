UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armed Guards Stop Intruder From Driving Into CIA Headquarters - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 02:20 AM

Armed Guards Stop Intruder from Driving Into CIA Headquarters - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) CIA armed guards stopped an unauthorised vehicle that was trying to drive into the agency's headquarters outside of Washington, DC and are negotiating with the driver, NBC reported.

"In coordination with our local law enforcement partners, we are addressing a security situation just outside the secure perimeter of CIA Headquarters by our main gate," the reported cited a CIA statement on Monday.

CIA said the compound remains secured and added that no shots were fired in the incident, according to the report.

Related Topics

Washington CIA Driver Vehicle

Recent Stories

MBZUAI welcomes senior delegation from Weizmann In ..

54 minutes ago

UAE witnessed outcomes of successful strategies to ..

2 hours ago

Iraq's Balad Air Base Comes Under Rocket Attack - ..

1 hour ago

UAE stocks gain AED9.9 bn in market cap in two ses ..

3 hours ago

Elimination of Poverty top priority of governmen ..

1 hour ago

German Cabinet Hopes to Quickly Adopt Coronavirus ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.