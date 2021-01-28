Armed Man Arrested Near US Capitol - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US law enforcement officers apprehended on Thursday a man with a gun and munitions near the vicinity of the Capitol building in Washington, DC, an NBC reporter tweeted

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) US law enforcement officers apprehended on Thursday a man with a gun and munitions near the vicinity of the Capitol building in Washington , DC, an NBC reporter tweeted.

"71 y/o man arrested with gun and 20 rounds of 9mm ammo.. while parked in intersection near Rayburn US House Office Building," Scott MacFarlane wrote.

The suspect's name and intentions have not yet been revealed.

The Rayburn House Office Building,with sits southwest of the US Capitol, is one of three office buildings constructed for the House of Representatives. The Capitol survived an attack by former President Donald Trump's loyalists on January 6 and has been heavily protected by thousands of National Guardsmen since then.