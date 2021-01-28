UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armed Man Arrested Near US Capitol - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 seconds ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 09:01 PM

Armed Man Arrested Near US Capitol - Reports

US law enforcement officers apprehended on Thursday a man with a gun and munitions near the vicinity of the Capitol building in Washington, DC, an NBC reporter tweeted

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) US law enforcement officers apprehended on Thursday a man with a gun and munitions near the vicinity of the Capitol building in Washington, DC, an NBC reporter tweeted.

"71 y/o man arrested with gun and 20 rounds of 9mm ammo.. while parked in intersection near Rayburn US House Office Building," Scott MacFarlane wrote.

The suspect's name and intentions have not yet been revealed.

The Rayburn House Office Building,with sits southwest of the US Capitol, is one of three office buildings constructed for the House of Representatives. The Capitol survived an attack by former President Donald Trump's loyalists on January 6 and has been heavily protected by thousands of National Guardsmen since then.

Related Topics

Attack Washington Trump Man January

Recent Stories

Supreme Court orders release of Daniel Pearl murde ..

4 seconds ago

KP CM directs shifting of DC Khyber Office to Jamr ..

6 seconds ago

47 new varieties of agricultural commodity seeds a ..

7 seconds ago

Meeting discusses steps to resolve low voltage iss ..

6 minutes ago

Kitchen gardening festival on Feb 7

6 minutes ago

Boy molested the premises of graveyard in limits o ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.