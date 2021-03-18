Armed Man Arrested Near US Vice President Residence - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) US law enforcement officers arrested an armed man outside Vice President Kamala Harris's residence in Washington, DC, FOX 5 reported.

The man had a rifle and a large capacity clip, the broadcaster said on Wednesday.

The suspect was identified as Paul Murray, 31, of San Antonio, Texas. He is charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, carrying a rifle or shotgun outside of a business, possession of unregistered ammunition and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device, the report said. According to a police source quoted by FOX 5, the man told Secret Service agents that he wanted to talk to the president.