Armed Man Arrested On Grounds Of Trudeau's Residence Member Of Canadian Military - Police

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 03:40 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) The armed man who has been taken in custody after he breached the grounds of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's residence in Ottawa is a member of the Canadian military, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) confirmed in a statement.

"We can confirm that the individual arrested by the RCMP is a member of the Canadian armed forces. The RCMP is collaborating closely with the Canadian armed forces," the statement said on Thursday.

The RCMP also confirmed that the suspected breach the premises of Rideau Hall was done with the use of a vehicle, which became stalled upon impact. Photo evidence from the scene showed a black, four-door Dodge Ram with airbags deployed stopped on the driveway leading to the entrance of the residence.

Canada's Federal police agency said the incident began at 6:30 a.

m. local time after which the individual fled on foot toward a greenhouse. After being contained 30 minutes later, the suspect was finally brought into custody without incident at 8:30 a.m.

Police said the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Explosives Response Team was deployed to secure the vehicle.

Law enforcement has confirmed that neither Trudeau nor Governor General Julie Payette were at the residence at the time.

Police said they are not releasing the identity of the suspect as of yet and charges are pending.

Rideau Hall, located at 1 Sussex Drive in Ottawa, is the official residence of Canada's monarch or the monarch's official representative in Canada, the governor general. Trudeau and his family were moved to the compound in 2015 after the official residence of the prime minister was deemed to be in disrepair.

