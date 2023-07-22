Armed Man Barricaded in Cottage in Moscow Region Eliminated - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2023) An armed man, who broke into a private house in a gated community outside the town of Istra in the Moscow Region and barricaded himself inside, was eliminated, a source told Sputnik on Saturday.

"(The perpetrator has been) eliminated," the source said.

There have been no sounds of gunfire on the site for over an hour, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The Russian Interior Ministry's Moscow Region department has confirmed that the criminal was eliminated after he ignored the calls to surrender and opened fire, the data on the MVDMedia website showed on Saturday.

The law enforcement forces have deployed service weapons and special equipment to eliminate the culprit.

Earlier on Saturday, the regional office of the Russian Interior Ministry said that security guards at the Sherwood gated community reported that a man had forced his way into one of the cottages. Municipal head Tatiana Vitusheva said that the perpetrator was alone and armed with a Kalashnikov rifle with a stock of ammunition. Russia's Special Rapid Response Unit came to the scene and was storming the building where the man had barricaded himself, she added.