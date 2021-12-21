UrduPoint.com

Armed Man Holding 2 Women Hostage For Several Hours In Paris

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 01:30 AM

Armed Man Holding 2 Women Hostage for Several Hours in Paris

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) An armed man is holding two women hostage for several hours in the 12th district of Paris and police have cordoned the site, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

Media reported that the hostage-taker was wielding a knife and demanded a meeting with French Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti.

The situation is unfolding in a shop in the d'Aligre quarter of the French capital. Police cars and rescue crews are now on the scene.

"People are being taken hostage now in the d'Aligre sector. Avoid the sector and follow the instructions of the police. I am heading to the site," First Deputy Mayor of Paris Emmanuel Gregoire wrote on Twitter.

The man has been identified and is known to be mentally ill, according to the French BMFTV news channel.

