PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) An armed man is holding hostage his pregnant wife and five children in France's northern town of Troyes, the BFMTV broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

According to the broadcaster, the man has been holding them hostage since around 2.00 p.m. local time (13:00 GMT).

The police have lock-downed the area around the house. They are engaged in negotiations with the man. When the first police team arrived at the house, the attacker fired a shot at them, but no one was injured.

France 3 broadcaster reported that the incident came as a result of some family conflict. According to the broadcaster, the man, born in 1986, experiences some mental problems.