Armed Man In Georgian Capital Threatening To Detonate Grenade - Reports
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 10:45 PM
An armed man is threatening to detonate a grenade in a block house in Tbilisi, Georgia's capital city, Georgian broadcaster Rustavi 2 reported on Saturday
TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) An armed man is threatening to detonate a grenade in a block house in Tbilisi, Georgia's capital city, Georgian broadcaster Rustavi 2 reported on Saturday.
According to the report, the bomb threat could be a result of a family conflict.
The broadcaster said the Georgian Interior Ministry had asked the media not to share any additional details.