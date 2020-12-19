Armed Man in Georgian Capital Threatening to Detonate Grenade - Reports

An armed man is threatening to detonate a grenade in a block house in Tbilisi, Georgia's capital city, Georgian broadcaster Rustavi 2 reported on Saturday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) An armed man is threatening to detonate a grenade in a block house in Tbilisi, Georgia's capital city, Georgian broadcaster Rustavi 2 reported on Saturday.

According to the report, the bomb threat could be a result of a family conflict.

The broadcaster said the Georgian Interior Ministry had asked the media not to share any additional details.