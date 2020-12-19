UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armed Man In Georgian Capital Threatening To Detonate Grenade - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 10:45 PM

Armed Man in Georgian Capital Threatening to Detonate Grenade - Reports

An armed man is threatening to detonate a grenade in a block house in Tbilisi, Georgia's capital city, Georgian broadcaster Rustavi 2 reported on Saturday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) An armed man is threatening to detonate a grenade in a block house in Tbilisi, Georgia's capital city, Georgian broadcaster Rustavi 2 reported on Saturday.

According to the report, the bomb threat could be a result of a family conflict.

The broadcaster said the Georgian Interior Ministry had asked the media not to share any additional details.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Rustavi Tbilisi Man Georgia Family Media Share

Recent Stories

Football: German Bundesliga results

1 minute ago

Football: English Championship results

10 minutes ago

Messi equals Pele's record of goals for a single c ..

16 minutes ago

Football: Italian Serie A table

16 minutes ago

Football: Italian Serie A results

16 minutes ago

British Prime Minister orders new curbs to slow mo ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.