Armed Man Opens Fire in Paris Mosque, One Person Seriously Injured - BFM TV

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) A man wearing a helmet opened fire in a mosque in northeastern Paris, one person was seriously injured as a result, French media report.

The shooting occurred on Sunday, at around 8 p. m.

local time (19:00 GMT) in the interior courtyard of a mosque on Rue de Tanger, BFM tv said citing police sources.

The wounded man did not sustain any life-threatening injuries, according to BFM TV.

The shooter has fled the scene on a scooter, in an unknown direction.