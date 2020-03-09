Armed Man Opens Fire In Paris Mosque, One Person Seriously Injured - BFM TV
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 02:40 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) A man wearing a helmet opened fire in a mosque in northeastern Paris, one person was seriously injured as a result, French media report.
The shooting occurred on Sunday, at around 8 p. m.
local time (19:00 GMT) in the interior courtyard of a mosque on Rue de Tanger, BFM tv said citing police sources.
The wounded man did not sustain any life-threatening injuries, according to BFM TV.
The shooter has fled the scene on a scooter, in an unknown direction.