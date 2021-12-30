Armed Man Planning to Kill 'People in Power' Arrested in US - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) US law enforcement agents arrested an armed man in Iowa who plotted to kill US President Joe Biden and former American President Barack Obama, as well as Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, NBC broadcaster reported on Thursday.

NBC cited authorities as saying that Kuachua Brillion Xiong, a 25-year-old supermarket worker in California, was arrested last Thursday and taken into custody. Law enforcement officers found an AR-15 rifle, ammunition, loaded magazines, body armor and first-aid kits in his car.

The suspect is known to have left his home on December 18 with the intention of going directly to the White House to attempt assassination of "people in power.

Xiong told investigators that he had compiled "his own list" of" evil people he planned to kill. In addition to Biden, Obama and Zuckerberg, the list also included the name of White House Chief Medical Adviser Anthony Fauci.

The suspect added that if released from custody he would immediately head to the White House and would do whatever he can to execute his plan. Xiong stated that he had no intention of returning to California because he meant to die while fighting "evil demons in the White House," NBC reported.

According to the media, authorities have charged Xiong with threatening a former US president.