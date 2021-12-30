UrduPoint.com

Armed Man Planning To Kill 'People In Power' Arrested In US - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2021 | 03:20 PM

Armed Man Planning to Kill 'People in Power' Arrested in US - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) US law enforcement agents arrested an armed man in Iowa who plotted to kill US President Joe Biden and former American President Barack Obama, as well as Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, NBC broadcaster reported on Thursday.

NBC cited authorities as saying that Kuachua Brillion Xiong, a 25-year-old supermarket worker in California, was arrested last Thursday and taken into custody. Law enforcement officers found an AR-15 rifle, ammunition, loaded magazines, body armor and first-aid kits in his car.

The suspect is known to have left his home on December 18 with the intention of going directly to the White House to attempt assassination of "people in power.

"

Xiong told investigators that he had compiled "his own list" of" evil people he planned to kill. In addition to Biden, Obama and Zuckerberg, the list also included the name of White House Chief Medical Adviser Anthony Fauci.

The suspect added that if released from custody he would immediately head to the White House and would do whatever he can to execute his plan. Xiong stated that he had no intention of returning to California because he meant to die while fighting "evil demons in the White House," NBC reported.

According to the media, authorities have charged Xiong with threatening a former US president.

Related Topics

Barack Obama Facebook White House Car Mark Zuckerberg Man December Media From

Recent Stories

KPK retains prestigious Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with 1 ..

KPK retains prestigious Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with 169-run win over Northern

21 minutes ago
 Putin Sends New Year Messages to Leaders of India, ..

Putin Sends New Year Messages to Leaders of India, China, Japan, S.Korea - Kreml ..

3 minutes ago
 North Korean Ruling Party Starts Reviewing 2022 Dr ..

North Korean Ruling Party Starts Reviewing 2022 Draft Budget - State Media

3 minutes ago
 UK Pledges to Provide $141Mln to Help Vulnerable C ..

UK Pledges to Provide $141Mln to Help Vulnerable Countries Fight Omicron

3 minutes ago
 Russia to Keep Providing Military Assistance to Ma ..

Russia to Keep Providing Military Assistance to Mali - FMaria Zakharova

3 minutes ago
 China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Thur ..

China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Thursday

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.