Armed Man Seizes Bus With Around 20 Hostages In Ukraine's North-West - Police

Tue 21st July 2020 | 12:50 PM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) An armed man seized on Tuesday a bus with around 20 hostages in Ukraine's northwestern city of Lutsk, the regional police department said.

"This morning we received a message saying that a man seized a bus with around 20 hostages in the center of Lutsk, he has explosives and weapons.

An operation dubbed 'Hostage' is underway in the region. The city center is cordoned off for the sake of citizens' safety. All the police forces are working on the site," the police wrote on Facebook.

No injuries have been reported so far.

