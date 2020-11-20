UrduPoint.com
Armed Man Takes 10 Hostages In Office Of Microfinancing Organization In Tbilisi - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) An unknown gunman entered an office of a microfinancing organization in Georgia's Tbilisi on Friday and presumably took 10 hostages, the Rustavi 2 broadcaster reported.

The incident took place at the office of MBC firm on Tsereteli street. The police have been deployed at the scene, and the special operation is underway.

The Georgian Interior Ministry has not yet commented on the situation.

More Stories From World

