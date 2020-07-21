UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armed Man Takes 'around 20' Hostages On Bus In Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 03:47 PM

Armed man takes 'around 20' hostages on bus in Ukraine

An armed man carrying explosives has taken around 20 passengers hostage on a bus in western Ukrainian city of Lutsk, police said on Tuesday

Kiev, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :An armed man carrying explosives has taken around 20 passengers hostage on a bus in western Ukrainian city of Lutsk, police said on Tuesday.

The head of the local police service said shots were heard at the scene but no injuries have been reported so far.

Law enforcement has cordoned off the centre of Lutsk, a town in eastern Ukraine, some 400 kilometres (250 miles) from the capital Kiev and advised residents not to leave their homes or places of work.

The hostage-taker has made contact with the police and identified himself as Maksym Plokhoy, deputy interior minister Anton Gerashchenko said.

But he told AFP that the authorities are still working to confirm the identity of the attacker.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said news of the hostage taking was "disturbing", in a Facebook post.

"Every effort is being made to resolve the situation without casualties," he said.

Interior Minister Arsen Avakov is travelling to the region to coordinate a resolution to the crisis, the ministry said on Twitter.

Ukraine has struggled to control a proliferation of illegal weapons in the country, a problem which has escalated since 2014 when fighting broke out between the Ukraine government and Russian-backed separatists in the eastern Donetsk and Lugansk regions.

Related Topics

Resolution Police Ukraine Interior Minister Facebook Twitter Man Lutsk Donetsk Kiev Post From Government

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts more than 40,000 addition ..

20 minutes ago

OGRA issues performance report for year 2018-19

8 minutes ago

Beijing Calls Trump Campaign's Statements on TikTo ..

2 minutes ago

UK Parliament Points to Russia's 'Influence Campai ..

2 minutes ago

Bulgarian Parliament Rejects Motion of No Confiden ..

2 minutes ago

AIIB Approves 45Mln Euros Loan to Georgia to Overc ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.