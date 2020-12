PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) An armed man took hostages in the commune of Domont near Paris, the BGMTV broadcaster reported.

The incident occurred at about 8 p.m. (19:00 GMT). According to the broadcaster, the person who took hostage is the head of a company. He is holding his wife hostage.

At least two people were injured, the media reported.