ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) A man has taken six children hostage in the suburbs of Russia's St. Petersburg, a source in the law enforcement agencies told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"A man has taken six children hostage in a flat in Kolpino," the source said.

According to the source, the man is armed with a axe. Police are already working on the site.

According to preliminary information, the man requests that his spouse arrives.