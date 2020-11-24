UrduPoint.com
Armed Man Took Six Children Hostage In Russia's St. Petersburg - Source

Muhammad Irfan 5 seconds ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 04:26 PM

A man has taken six children hostage in the suburbs of Russia's St. Petersburg, a source in the law enforcement agencies told Sputnik on Tuesday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) A man has taken six children hostage in the suburbs of Russia's St. Petersburg, a source in the law enforcement agencies told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"A man has taken six children hostage in a flat in Kolpino," the source said.

According to the source, the man is armed with a axe. Police are already working on the site.

According to preliminary information, the man requests that his spouse arrives.

