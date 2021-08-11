Armed Men Abduct Libyan Government Official, Fate Unknown - UNSMIL

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) Libya's Chief of Staff for the First Deputy Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity (GNU) Rida Faraj Fraitis has been abducted by armed men in the capital of Tripoli and held at an unknown location since August 2, the UN Support Mission in that country (UNSMIL) said in a statement on Tuesday.

"[UNSMIL] is deeply concerned about the abduction and disappearance of Mr. Rida Faraj Fraitis, Chief of Staff for the First Deputy Prime Minister of the Government of GNU," the statement said. "Unidentified armed men abducted Mr. Fraitis with his colleague on 2 August 2021, following Mr Fraitis' visit to GNU premises in Tripoli. The fate and whereabouts of both Mr. Fraitis and his colleague remain unknown and UNSMIL fears for their safety and security."