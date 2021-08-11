UrduPoint.com

Armed Men Abduct Libyan Government Official, Fate Unknown - UNSMIL

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 01:10 AM

Armed Men Abduct Libyan Government Official, Fate Unknown - UNSMIL

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) Libya's Chief of Staff for the First Deputy Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity (GNU) Rida Faraj Fraitis has been abducted by armed men in the capital of Tripoli and held at an unknown location since August 2, the UN Support Mission in that country (UNSMIL) said in a statement on Tuesday.

"[UNSMIL] is deeply concerned about the abduction and disappearance of Mr. Rida Faraj Fraitis, Chief of Staff for the First Deputy Prime Minister of the Government of GNU," the statement said. "Unidentified armed men abducted Mr. Fraitis with his colleague on 2 August 2021, following Mr Fraitis' visit to GNU premises in Tripoli. The fate and whereabouts of both Mr. Fraitis and his colleague remain unknown and UNSMIL fears for their safety and security."

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Visit Tripoli Rida Libya August Government

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler accelerated emirate&#039;s transfor ..

Fujairah Ruler accelerated emirate&#039;s transformation into sports hub: Fujair ..

45 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed visits Khor Fakkan&#039;s latest ..

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Khor Fakkan&#039;s latest tourist attractions

2 hours ago
 US infrastructure plan tightens tax collection on ..

US infrastructure plan tightens tax collection on cryptocurrency

43 minutes ago
 Probe Finds New Jersey Women Prison Allowed Sexual ..

Probe Finds New Jersey Women Prison Allowed Sexual Assault - US Justice Dept.

43 minutes ago
 European Commission Approves Germany's Bailout of ..

European Commission Approves Germany's Bailout of About $644Mln for Deutsche Bah ..

43 minutes ago
 Nothing Prevents Minsk From Recognizing Crimea as ..

Nothing Prevents Minsk From Recognizing Crimea as Russia's Part - Moscow Source

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.