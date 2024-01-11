Open Menu

Armed Men Board Oil Tanker Off Oman: Maritime Agency

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Armed men in "military-style" uniforms boarded an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday, a maritime security agency said, the latest in a spate of shipping incidents in the region.

The Greek-owned, Marshall Islands-flagged St Nikolas was boarded at about 7:30 am (0330 GMT) off Sohar in Oman and changed course towards Bandar-e-Jask in Iran, United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.

Four or five "unauthorised boarders are reported to be wearing military-style black uniforms with black masks", said UKMTO, a service run by the British navy.

Ambrey, a British maritime risk company, said the group covered the ship's cameras. A security officer "reported hearing unknown voices over the phone along with the master's voice", it added.

Communications have been lost with the vessel, which was carrying 19 crew -- 18 Filipinos and one Greek -- the tanker's Greece-based management company Empire Navigation told AFP in a statement.

The vessel had been loaded with 145,000 tonnes of crude oil in Basra, Iraq and was destined for Aliaga in Turkey via the Suez Canal, Empire added.

Ambrey said the recently renamed tanker was previously prosecuted and fined for carrying sanctioned Iranian oil, which was confiscated by US authorities.

The Gulf of Oman, a key route for the oil industry that separates Oman and Iran, has witnessed a series of hijackings and attacks over the years.

Shipping in the resource-rich region is also on heightened alert following weeks of drone and missile attacks by Huthi group in the Red Sea.

