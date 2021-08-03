UrduPoint.com

Armed Men Invade Home Of Afghan Lawmaker Near Attacked Defense Minister's House - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 11:40 PM

Armed Men Invade Home of Afghan Lawmaker Near Attacked Defense Minister's House - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) Armed men have trespassed on the house of Afghan lower house lawmaker Azim Baghlani, which is located near the previously attacked residence of Defense Minister Bismillah Khan Mohammadi in Kabul, a source in the Kabul police told Sputnik on Tuesday.

According to the source, an explosives-laden car was detonated near the lawmaker's home.

Earlier in the day, an eyewitness and a source in the Kabul police told Sputnik that a car was blown up near the minister's house, after which several armed people entered. The Pajhwok news agency later reported that the minister was not injured in the attack.

Violent clashes and terrorist attacks continue to ravage Afghanistan despite ongoing peace talks between the government and the Taliban (a terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) in the Qatari capital of Doha.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Police Russia Car Doha Bismillah Khan Government

Recent Stories

UAE among first countries of the world to receive ..

UAE among first countries of the world to receive Sotrovimab medicine for treatm ..

11 minutes ago
 Pentagon locked down after shooting at subway stat ..

Pentagon locked down after shooting at subway station

47 seconds ago
 Moscow on Situation With Diplomats' Visas in Washi ..

Moscow on Situation With Diplomats' Visas in Washington: US Acting Outside Legal ..

49 seconds ago
 Pentagon Lifts Lockdown After Shooting Incident Re ..

Pentagon Lifts Lockdown After Shooting Incident Reportedly Leaves 1 Dead

50 seconds ago
 Stocks rebound, oil slips as Chinese concerns ling ..

Stocks rebound, oil slips as Chinese concerns linger

53 seconds ago
 UN Has No Specific Data on Mercer Street Attack, U ..

UN Has No Specific Data on Mercer Street Attack, Urges Avoiding Any Escalation - ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.