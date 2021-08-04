(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) Armed men have trespassed on the house of Afghan lower house lawmaker Azim Baghlani, which is located near the previously attacked residence of Defense Minister Bismillah Khan Mohammadi in Kabul, a source in the Kabul police told Sputnik on Tuesday.

According to the source, an explosives-laden car was detonated near the lawmaker's home.

Earlier in the day, an eyewitness and a source in the Kabul police told Sputnik that a car was blown up near the minister's house, after which several armed people entered. The Pajhwok news agency later reported that the minister was not injured in the attack.

Violent clashes and terrorist attacks continue to ravage Afghanistan despite ongoing peace talks between the government and the Taliban (a terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) in the Qatari capital of Doha.