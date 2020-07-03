Armed men kill 30 villagers in Mali attacks: local officials

Armed men have killed at least 30 villagers in Mali in simultaneous attacks on several villages in the centre of the country, local officials said on Friday

Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Armed men have killed at least 30 villagers in Mali in simultaneous attacks on several villages in the centre of the country, local officials said on Friday.

The attacks took place on Wednesday in the Bankass region, but were not immediately confirmed because of the difficulty in accessing the area.