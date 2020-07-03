Armed Men Kill 30 Villagers In Mali Attacks: Local Officials
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 05:35 PM
Armed men have killed at least 30 villagers in Mali in simultaneous attacks on several villages in the centre of the country, local officials said on Friday
The attacks took place on Wednesday in the Bankass region, but were not immediately confirmed because of the difficulty in accessing the area.