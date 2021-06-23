UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armed Men Kill Eleven Police In Northern Burkina Faso - Source

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 12:00 AM

Armed Men Kill Eleven Police in Northern Burkina Faso - Source

RABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Eleven police officers were killed on Monday in northern Burkina Faso in an armed attack, a local source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Eleven policemen were killed yesterday [Monday] during an ambush arranged by unknown militants ... in the north of Burkina Faso, " the source said.

They added that six other police officers were still missing after the attack.

The Western African nation is situated in the infamous region of the Sahel, which is a hotspot for terrorist activities and banditry. The country's northern regions bordering Niger and Mali are particularly exposed to attacks by militants of various armed groups.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Militants Police Mali Burkina Faso Niger

Recent Stories

Global immunity crucial to overcoming COVID-19 pan ..

1 hour ago

India Slams Pakistan Over Human Rights Abuses in R ..

1 hour ago

Trudeau Says Canada to Further Strengthen Gun Cont ..

1 hour ago

Venezuela Open for Foreign Monitoring of November ..

1 hour ago

Swiss Airlines Allows Male Flight Attendants to We ..

1 hour ago

Moscow melts in historic June heat wave

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.