Armed Men Kill Eleven Police in Northern Burkina Faso - Source

RABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Eleven police officers were killed on Monday in northern Burkina Faso in an armed attack, a local source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Eleven policemen were killed yesterday [Monday] during an ambush arranged by unknown militants ... in the north of Burkina Faso, " the source said.

They added that six other police officers were still missing after the attack.

The Western African nation is situated in the infamous region of the Sahel, which is a hotspot for terrorist activities and banditry. The country's northern regions bordering Niger and Mali are particularly exposed to attacks by militants of various armed groups.