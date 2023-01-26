UrduPoint.com

Armed Men Kills One Priest, Injures Another One In Spain's Churches - Andalusia President

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2023 | 04:00 AM

Armed Men Kills One Priest, Injures Another One in Spain's Churches - Andalusia President

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) A man armed with a machete has killed at least one priest and injured another one in the municipality of Algeciras in Spain's southernmost autonomous community of Andalusia, Juan Manuel Moreno, the president of the Autonomous Government of Andalusia, said on Wednesday.

"It is horrific and heartbreaking. A priest was killed, and at least one other priest was wounded as a result of an attack in Algeciras," the president said on Twitter.

The El Pais newspaper reported, citing sources in Spain's interior ministry, that the man killed at least one and injured four other people during attacks on two churches.

According to the report, the man, who is of Moroccan origin, entered the Chapel of San Isidro and killed a priest after an argument with the machete.

The man was detained, the report said. At this point, it is difficult to determine the nature of the attack, but the prosecutor's office will investigate the incident as an alleged terrorist attack, according to the report.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Interior Ministry Twitter Man San Algeciras Spain Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Islamic Bank achieves record net profit of ..

Sharjah Islamic Bank achieves record net profit of AED651 million

3 hours ago
 Elderly, Asian gunman outlier in US mass shootings ..

Elderly, Asian gunman outlier in US mass shootings

4 hours ago
 Zelensky says US tanks keep Ukraine on 'path to vi ..

Zelensky says US tanks keep Ukraine on 'path to victory'

4 hours ago
 Moscow court orders Russia's oldest rights group c ..

Moscow court orders Russia's oldest rights group closed

4 hours ago
 UNESCO Includes Odesa's Historic Center in World H ..

UNESCO Includes Odesa's Historic Center in World Heritage List

4 hours ago
 Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges P ..

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges PTI leaders to respect national ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.