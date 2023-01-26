MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) A man armed with a machete has killed at least one priest and injured another one in the municipality of Algeciras in Spain's southernmost autonomous community of Andalusia, Juan Manuel Moreno, the president of the Autonomous Government of Andalusia, said on Wednesday.

"It is horrific and heartbreaking. A priest was killed, and at least one other priest was wounded as a result of an attack in Algeciras," the president said on Twitter.

The El Pais newspaper reported, citing sources in Spain's interior ministry, that the man killed at least one and injured four other people during attacks on two churches.

According to the report, the man, who is of Moroccan origin, entered the Chapel of San Isidro and killed a priest after an argument with the machete.

The man was detained, the report said. At this point, it is difficult to determine the nature of the attack, but the prosecutor's office will investigate the incident as an alleged terrorist attack, according to the report.