Armed People Seize Building of Libyan National Unity Government in Tripoli - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) Armed people have rushed into the buildings of the Libyan National Unity Government and the Defense Ministry, media reported.

It is unknown which group stands behind the incident, the Jamahiriya news agency reported on late Wednesday.

Several districts of Tripoli have also been left without electricity.

The incident took place only eight days before the Libyan presidential election scheduled for December 24.

Libya has been engulfed in instability and civil conflicts since the overthrow of long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.