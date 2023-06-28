Open Menu

Armed Persons Kidnap 14 Police Officers In Southern Mexico - Authorities

Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2023 | 12:00 PM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) The Ministry of Security and Civil Protection of the Mexican state of Chiapas said on Wednesday that an armed group of people had blocked its bus and kidnapped the department's 14 police officers.

"The state ministry of security and civil protection in cooperation with Federal forces is conducting a search operation to determine the location of 14 employees of this police department who were kidnapped by armed people on the road between Ocozocoaulta and Tuxtla Gutierrez on Tuesday, June 27," the ministry said on social media.

The department also published a video with two white vehicles blocking the road for the bus and a group of people pointing guns at it.

Armed forces and aviation are taking part in the search operation, the ministry added.

