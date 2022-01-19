UrduPoint.com

Armed Polish Soldiers Crossed Into Belarus Twice - Minsk

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published January 19, 2022 | 04:48 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) Armed Polish soldiers illegally entered the Belarusian territory twice on Tuesday evening, the Belarusian border committee said on Wednesday.

"Another incident on the border with Poland: armed servicemen entered the territory of Belarus twice," the committee said, adding that the Polish side was informed about the incident.

Cameras at the Kozlovichi checkpoint have captured both cases of illegal border crossing, the committee said.

