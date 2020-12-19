UrduPoint.com
Armed Rebel Groups In C.Africa Announce Coalition

Sat 19th December 2020 | 02:26 PM

Armed rebel groups in C.Africa announce coalition

Leaders of the three main armed rebel groups that occupy large areas of the Central African Republic and are currently engaged in an offensive in the north and west of the country, have announced a coalition, according to a statement released on Saturday

The move could further fuel tensions already on the rise in the troubled country ahead of a presidential and legislative vote on December 27, where the opposition fears massive electoral fraud.

The move could further fuel tensions already on the rise in the troubled country ahead of a presidential and legislative vote on December 27, where the opposition fears massive electoral fraud.

