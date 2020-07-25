UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenia Accuses Azerbaijan Of Sabotaging Work Of Its Diplomatic Missions Abroad

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 12:28 AM

Armenia Accuses Azerbaijan of Sabotaging Work of Its Diplomatic Missions Abroad

Azerbaijan's authorities have orchestrated the disruption of Armenian diplomatic missions in different parts of the world, inflicting damage to the property of diplomats and jeopardizing their security, Armenia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Azerbaijan's authorities have orchestrated the disruption of Armenian diplomatic missions in different parts of the world, inflicting damage to the property of diplomats and jeopardizing their security, Armenia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

On Thursday, a vehicle belonging to the Armenian embassy in Germany was set on fire outside the mission's premises in Berlin. German law enforcement officers are now investigating the incident.

"There have been cases of obstruction of the normal work of the Armenian diplomatic service abroad and the Armenian communities, as well as deliberate destruction of their personal and working property, which in some cases have threatened the security of the diplomatic staff as well. Discriminatory steps are being taken to disrupt Armenia's trade and economic relations with different countries," the statement read.

The ministry said ordinary citizens of Armenian descent have also been subjected to violence in various parts of the world, pointing to the "expanding geography" of these developments and the "involvement of Azerbaijani officials" in them, which Yerevan says shows that the assault of Armenian diplomatic premises abroad has been "coordinated by the Azerbaijani official structures.

"

"We strongly condemn the instigation of ethnic clashes in different countries, which is another manifestation of Baku's irresponsibility and is fully in line with the policy and rhetoric of the Azerbaijani leadership provoking hostility between the two peoples without geographical restrictions," the ministry said.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry has called upon its compatriots to exercise vigilance and refrain from giving in to any provocations.

Over the past week, clashes between representatives of the Armenian and Azerbaijani communities have been reported from various countries, including the United States, Belgium, France and Russia. Police in Moscow have responded to a mass altercation that erupted after a group of Azerbaijanis attacked an elderly Armenian man in the city's southeast on Friday.

The rise in tensions comes on the backdrop of an ongoing escalation in the northern segment of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border since July 12, a reasonable distance away from the long-disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. Armed hostilities have already resulted in the death of 12 servicemen, including a general, on Azerbaijan's end and of five servicemen on Armenia's end.

Related Topics

Fire World Police Moscow Russia Threatened France German Vehicle Germany Yerevan Baku Armenia Berlin Man Azerbaijan Belgium United States July Border From

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler pardons 62 inmates ahead of Eid Al Adh ..

2 hours ago

England v West Indies 3rd Test scoreboard

56 minutes ago

Bukhari thanks UAE-based Pakistanis for supporting ..

56 minutes ago

Rights groups urge Palestinian Authority to free p ..

57 minutes ago

Tighter mask rules, more tests as WHO warns of Eur ..

57 minutes ago

UAE underlines need to balance health and economic ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.