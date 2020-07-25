Armenia Accuses Azerbaijan of Sabotaging Work of Its Diplomatic Missions Abroad

Azerbaijan's authorities have orchestrated the disruption of Armenian diplomatic missions in different parts of the world, inflicting damage to the property of diplomats and jeopardizing their security, Armenia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Azerbaijan's authorities have orchestrated the disruption of Armenian diplomatic missions in different parts of the world, inflicting damage to the property of diplomats and jeopardizing their security, Armenia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

On Thursday, a vehicle belonging to the Armenian embassy in Germany was set on fire outside the mission's premises in Berlin. German law enforcement officers are now investigating the incident.

"There have been cases of obstruction of the normal work of the Armenian diplomatic service abroad and the Armenian communities, as well as deliberate destruction of their personal and working property, which in some cases have threatened the security of the diplomatic staff as well. Discriminatory steps are being taken to disrupt Armenia's trade and economic relations with different countries," the statement read.

The ministry said ordinary citizens of Armenian descent have also been subjected to violence in various parts of the world, pointing to the "expanding geography" of these developments and the "involvement of Azerbaijani officials" in them, which Yerevan says shows that the assault of Armenian diplomatic premises abroad has been "coordinated by the Azerbaijani official structures.

"We strongly condemn the instigation of ethnic clashes in different countries, which is another manifestation of Baku's irresponsibility and is fully in line with the policy and rhetoric of the Azerbaijani leadership provoking hostility between the two peoples without geographical restrictions," the ministry said.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry has called upon its compatriots to exercise vigilance and refrain from giving in to any provocations.

Over the past week, clashes between representatives of the Armenian and Azerbaijani communities have been reported from various countries, including the United States, Belgium, France and Russia. Police in Moscow have responded to a mass altercation that erupted after a group of Azerbaijanis attacked an elderly Armenian man in the city's southeast on Friday.

The rise in tensions comes on the backdrop of an ongoing escalation in the northern segment of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border since July 12, a reasonable distance away from the long-disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. Armed hostilities have already resulted in the death of 12 servicemen, including a general, on Azerbaijan's end and of five servicemen on Armenia's end.