Armenia Accuses Azeri Forces of Attacking Hospital on Contact Line in Karabakh

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Spokeswoman for the Armenian Defense Ministry Shushan Stepanyan said Wednesday that the Azeri armed forces targeted a hospital in northwestern Karabakh, where civilians were receiving treatment.

"The enemy continued to breach the humanitarian ceasefire and attacked one of the hospitals located northwest of the contact line, where civilians are receiving treatment, too," the spokeswoman said.