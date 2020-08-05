UrduPoint.com
Armenia Adopts Law Limiting Broadcast Of Foreign Media - Presidential Decree

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 06:30 PM

Armenia Adopts Law Limiting Broadcast of Foreign Media - Presidential Decree

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Armenian President Armen Sarkissian signed a law limiting public multiplex option for foreign broadcasters, the presidential press service said Wednesday.

The law adopted by the parliament in July stipulates that foreign audiovisual programming requires agreements with other countries to be broadcast via public multiplex without a license.

"The Armenian president signed the law on audiovisual media," the press service said.

