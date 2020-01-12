UrduPoint.com
Armenia Airways Cancels Flight To Tehran For Security Reasons, Offers To Reschedule

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 12:50 PM

Armenia Airways Cancels Flight to Tehran for Security Reasons, Offers to Reschedule

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2020) Armenia Airways has joined the ranks of carriers that halted flights to Iran in the wake of the recent erroneous downing of a Ukrainian passenger jetliner by the Iranian military, announcing it had canceled the flight from the Armenian capital of Yerevan to the Iranian capital of Tehran on Sunday.

Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 crashed near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport minutes after takeoff on Wednesday. All 176 people on board were killed. The crash occurred shortly after Iran launched airstrikes against US bases in neighboring Iraq. On Saturday, the Iranian military admitted to unintentionally shooting down the Ukrainian Boeing 737, having confused it with a hostile cruise missile in anticipation of a retaliatory strike from the US.

"Kindly be informed that Armenia Airways Flight AMW111/112 Yerevan-Tehran-Yerevan on date 12.01.2020 is canceled due to safety reasons," the company said on Facebook.

According to the statement, passengers can reschedule their flight to a different date. The company's website currently has its Tehran-bound flight booking button disabled.

Carriers from around the world began halting flights to Iran since Thursday; their list currently includes, but is not limited to, Germany's Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, KLM Air France, Vietnam Airlines, Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd, Singapore Airlines, and Air Canada.

