Armenia Airways Resumes Flights To Tehran, Says Got Safety Assurances

Tue 14th January 2020

Armenia Airways Resumes Flights to Tehran, Says Got Safety Assurances

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Armenia Airways has resumed flights to neighboring Iran from Tuesday on after receiving safety guarantees from Tehran in the wake of the recent erroneous downing of a Ukrainian passenger jetliner by the Iranian military, the company said in a statement.

Armenia Airways canceled flights to the Iranian capital this past Sunday, as did many other carriers over the past week, including Germany's Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, KLM Air France, Vietnam Airlines, Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd, Singapore Airlines, and Air Canada.

"Our airline has requested from the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran and received guarantees for the safe operation of the aircraft in the airspace of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Taking into account the above, Armenia Airways will resume its regular Yerevan-Tehran-Yerevan flights from January 14th," the carrier said on Facebook.

Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 crashed near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport minutes after takeoff last Wednesday. All 176 people on board were killed. The crash occurred shortly after Iran launched airstrikes against US bases in neighboring Iraq. On Saturday, the Iranian military admitted to unintentionally shooting down Ukraine's Boeing 737, having confused it with a hostile cruise missile in anticipation of a retaliatory strike from the US.

