UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenia Alliance Questions Credibility Of Preliminary Results Of Parliamentary Election

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 04:10 AM

Armenia Alliance Questions Credibility of Preliminary Results of Parliamentary Election

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) Ex-Armenian President Robert Kocharyan's Armenia Alliance is questioning the credibility of the preliminary results of the Sunday parliamentary election, pointing to numerous reported violations during the vote.

According to the latest data from Armenia's Central Electoral Commission, with about 30 percent of the ballots counted (607 out of 2,008 polling stations), Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's Civil Contract Party has 58.52 percent, while Armenia Alliance is second with 18.56 percent. Meanwhile, businessman Gagik Tsarukyan's Prosperous Armenia party has 5.32 percent.

"Published parliamentary election results are controversial and not credible," Armenia Alliance said in a statement on Facebook, pointing to various reported violations, which "testifies to a coordinated and pre-planned falsification of the election results.

"

The Armenia Alliance said it was going to thoroughly investigate all the reported violations.

"Until all the problematic issues have received comprehensive clarifications ... the 'Armenia' bloc will not accept the election results," the Armenia Alliance said on Facebook.

Meanwhile Pashinyan stated after voting was over on Sunday that the page of election fraud was forever closed in Armenia, and promised to begin consultations with all "healthy" political forces in the coming days.

The Prosecutor General's Office of Armenia has received 319 reports on violations during the snap parliamentary election held on Sunday, according to spokesman Edgar Arsenyan. Inquiries were launched into 150 of them, and six criminal cases were opened, mostly concerning bribes during the election campaign.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Vote Facebook Armenia Alliance Criminals Sunday All From

Recent Stories

UAE to chair 59th meeting of Standing Committee of ..

3 hours ago

Public schools in UAE set to welcome back students

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid directs to hold 80 percent of ..

5 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed witnesses graduation of 6th batch o ..

5 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempt on ..

6 hours ago

SEHA underlines importance of preventing spread of ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.