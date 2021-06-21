Armenia Alliance Questions Credibility of Preliminary Results of Parliamentary Election

(@FahadShabbir)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) Ex-Armenian President Robert Kocharyan's Armenia Alliance is questioning the credibility of the preliminary results of the Sunday parliamentary election, pointing to numerous reported violations during the vote.

According to the latest data from Armenia's Central Electoral Commission, with about 30 percent of the ballots counted (607 out of 2,008 polling stations), Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's Civil Contract Party has 58.52 percent, while Armenia Alliance is second with 18.56 percent. Meanwhile, businessman Gagik Tsarukyan's Prosperous Armenia party has 5.32 percent.

"Published parliamentary election results are controversial and not credible," Armenia Alliance said in a statement on Facebook, pointing to various reported violations, which "testifies to a coordinated and pre-planned falsification of the election results.

The Armenia Alliance said it was going to thoroughly investigate all the reported violations.

"Until all the problematic issues have received comprehensive clarifications ... the 'Armenia' bloc will not accept the election results," the Armenia Alliance said on Facebook.

Meanwhile Pashinyan stated after voting was over on Sunday that the page of election fraud was forever closed in Armenia, and promised to begin consultations with all "healthy" political forces in the coming days.

The Prosecutor General's Office of Armenia has received 319 reports on violations during the snap parliamentary election held on Sunday, according to spokesman Edgar Arsenyan. Inquiries were launched into 150 of them, and six criminal cases were opened, mostly concerning bribes during the election campaign.